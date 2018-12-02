

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the West Queen West neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue at around 2:40 a.m.

A woman in her 20s was then taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police confirmed they are investigating a shooting.

No arrests or suspect descriptions have been announced so far.