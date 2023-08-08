Woman seriously injured, man arrested after alleged stabbing at Scarborough residence
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Tuesday, August 8, 2023 7:24PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 8, 2023 7:31PM EDT
A woman is seriously injured and a man has been taken into custody following an alleged stabbing at a Scarborough residence on Tuesday evening.
Toronto police say they responded to reports of a stabbing at an address in the Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area at around 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a woman with injuries. She was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, EMS says.
A man was arrested at the scene, according to police.
Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.