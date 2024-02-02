Woman severely hurt after Etobicoke collision: paramedics
A female pedestrian in her 50s is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday night, paramedics say. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Friday, February 2, 2024 9:31PM EST
A female pedestrian in her 50s is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday night, paramedics say.
It happened in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.
Paramedics said they rushed the woman to a trauma centre to be treated for a severe head injury.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.