

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released an image of a vehicle that was used by a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after picking her up and claiming to be her ride share driver.

Police say that the woman was in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue area at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 when she ordered transportation from a ride-share service.

They say that the woman got into a vehicle that she believed to be the one she had ordered.

The male driver then transported the woman to the Don Mills and York Mills roads area where he proceeded to sexually assault her, police say.

He is described as black, about 40 to 50 years old with an average build and short black hair.

The vehicle, meanwhile, is described as a black, four-door Ford Fiesta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).