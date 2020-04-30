Police say an 80-year-old man has been charged after sexually assaulting a woman in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Lower Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay West.

Police allege that a man approached a woman in the area and attempted to greet her.

The woman told him this was not allowed due to the pandemic and started to move away.

The man, police say, approached the woman again and sexually assaulted her.

A suspect was later identified as 80-year-old Sadetin Kopliku, investigators say.

He has now been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police say they are concerned there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call investigators.