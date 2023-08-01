A Toronto man who offered to teach a woman English has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said the victim reported the incident that occurred on July 25 in the area of Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West, in the city’s Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.

According to investigators, the accused told the victim he would help teach her English.

“The accused asked the victim to have dinner with him as they continued to talk,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

After the dinner, police said, the accused “convinced’ the victim to return to his residence, stating that the area was not safe at night.

At that time, the woman was sexually assaulted by the suspect, police allege. The victim then fled the residence.

Following an investigation, Cong Thanh Pham, 33, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and disobey court order in connection with the incident.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Police said investigators believe there may be additional victims.

“Investigators are urging any person who believes they may be a victim to contact police,” the news release read.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact investigators at 416-808-1100. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.