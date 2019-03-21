Woman sexually assaulted while receiving free massage at Mississauga clinic: police
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 2:06PM EDT
Police say charges have been laid after a woman who was offered a free massage at a Mississauga clinic was sexually assaulted.
According to police, the victim was contacted through a “professional networking website” and offered a complimentary massage.
The victim, police allege, went to a wellness clinic in Mississauga on March 16 to receive the massage she was offered.
During that visit, police say the woman was sexually assaulted.
On March 20, a suspect, identified by police as 50-year-old Loreto (Loris) Colasanti, was arrested and charged.
Colasanti has worked as a licensed massage therapist since 1997 and has been employed in other cities, police say.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.