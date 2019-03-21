

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say charges have been laid after a woman who was offered a free massage at a Mississauga clinic was sexually assaulted.

According to police, the victim was contacted through a “professional networking website” and offered a complimentary massage.

The victim, police allege, went to a wellness clinic in Mississauga on March 16 to receive the massage she was offered.

During that visit, police say the woman was sexually assaulted.

On March 20, a suspect, identified by police as 50-year-old Loreto (Loris) Colasanti, was arrested and charged.

Colasanti has worked as a licensed massage therapist since 1997 and has been employed in other cities, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.