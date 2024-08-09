Halton police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking on a trail in Milton last weekend.

Police say that the victim was headed southbound on the Indian Creek Trail path near Main Street and the Sherwood Community Centre on the morning of Aug. 4 when the assault took place.

It is alleged the suspect approached the victim from behind and slapped her buttocks. Police say that the suspect then began to speak to the victim while reaching into his pants.

The suspect eventually fled the scene northbound towards Main Street when another person was seen approaching on the trail, police say.

The victim was not physically injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a male, in his early 20s, who is approximately six-feet tall with a thin build and blonde medium-length hair just above his shoulders. He was last seen wearing a green button up short-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes, police say.

“Police are asking that anyone who may have been in the area on August 4 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and seen someone matching that description contact police,” a news release issued on Friday notes. “Investigators also ask that anyone who lives in the area or was driving in the area and has cameras check to see if they caught an image of a suspect matching that description.”