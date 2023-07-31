A woman who was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment building on Monday morning near Danforth and Broadview avenues was the property’s manager, tenants told CTV News Toronto.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Playter Estates area, near Eastmount and Cambridge avenues.

Toronto police say a suspect attended the area on a bicycle, drew a firearm, and shot the victim – a woman believed to be in her 50s – leaving her with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then fled the scene on the bicycle, according to police.

Investigators have not confirmed exactly where the woman was shot, but a large bullet hole could be seen this afternoon in the window of the building’s management office.

Residents say that the rental company that owns the building, CAPREIT, informed them that the victim was one of their employees, but neither the company nor police have confirmed that detail.

Police have released an image of the suspect and describe him as wearing a black jacket, a black toque, a black facemask, sunglasses, black pants, and black shoes. He was last seen carrying a small black side bag and a large light-coloured sack, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, and police have not said if they believe the shooting was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Toronto police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.