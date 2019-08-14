Woman shot in the leg with a BB gun while out walking with children: police
Police say a woman who was out for a walk with her four children was shot in the leg with a BB gun in Guelph, Ont. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 3:25PM EDT
GUELPH, Ont. - Police say a woman who was out for a walk with her four children was shot in the leg with a BB gun in Guelph, Ont.
Local police say the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the 44-year-old was walking along the south side of a river.
They say that when she was halfway along the path, someone on the north side of the river shot at her.
Police say the woman didn't get a good view of the suspect.
Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.
They didn't say how serious the woman's injuries were.