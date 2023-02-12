A woman was slashed across the face with an edged weapon at Spadina subway station in Toronto on Sunday evening, according to police.

Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the station and located a woman with a minor injury, described as a laceration to the face.

The attack, which police say occured somewhere in the station but not on a train, is believed to be unprovoked and random.

Police say they are looking for multiple suspects who fled the area. No descriptions have been released, however investigators say they are reviewing TTC security footage from the station.

TTC special constables and Toronto police remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

No subway service disruptions were mentioned.