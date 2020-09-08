

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman is in hospital after she was stabbed east of downtown Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Dundas and Sherbourne streets at 1:19 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Emergency crews arrived to find a woman suffering from at least one stab wound.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene.