Woman stabbed in Rexdale: police
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2023 10:17PM EDT
Toronto police say a woman was stabbed in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood on Tuesday night.
In a tweet, police say the incident occurred in the area of Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive in Etobicoke.
Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
No details about the victim or the suspect have been provided.
Police say the suspect fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.