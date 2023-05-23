Toronto police say a woman was stabbed in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

In a tweet, police say the incident occurred in the area of Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive in Etobicoke.

STABBING:

Islington Ave & Elmhurst Dr

- reports of someone stabbed

- police o/s

- located a woman with injuries

- @TorontoMedics o/s - took patient to the hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries

- suspect fled

- ongoing investigation

- any info call 416-808-2222#GO1162156

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 24, 2023

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No details about the victim or the suspect have been provided.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.