Woman stabbed in Scarborough taken to hospital
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2023 9:59PM EDT
A woman was stabbed in Scarborough Tuesday night, Toronto police say.
It happened at Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive.
Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the suspect or suspects are still outstanding.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police.