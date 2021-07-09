Woman stabbed multiple times in dispute at Claireville business: police
A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times at a business in the Claireville area.
Toronto police responded to a business at Goodmark Place and Steinway Boulevard, in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Highway 27, at around 11:10 a.m.
According to police, the woman was stabbed following a dispute with one other person.
She was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
One man was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.
It is not clear what led to the dispute.