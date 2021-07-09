A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times at a business in the Claireville area.

Toronto police responded to a business at Goodmark Place and Steinway Boulevard, in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Highway 27, at around 11:10 a.m.

According to police, the woman was stabbed following a dispute with one other person.

She was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

One man was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.

It is not clear what led to the dispute.