Woman stabbed multiple times in King West apartment: police
Police cruisers are seen on King Street West after a stabbing on June 13, 2019. (Peter Muscat)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 8:51PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 9:20PM EDT
A woman is in serious condition in hospital and a man is in custody after a stabbing in a King West apartment building, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to a building at King and Bathurst streets at about 8 a.m. for a report of a man with a knife in a hallway.
They arrived to find a woman who was stabbed several times in one extremity.
Paramedics said she suffered seven or eight wounds and was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
A male suspect was arrested at the scene.