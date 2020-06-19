

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a small child’s electric toy car from the parking lot of an Etobicoke grocery store last month.

On May 16, police said that shortly before 7:20 p.m., a woman and a child went to the No Frills near Royal York and The Queensway.

Before entering the store, they left the child’s small motorized toy car in the corner of a parking spot.

A short time later, another woman left the store, saw the small green car, picked it up in full view of a surveillance camera, put it in the back of her silver Nissan Versa hatchback, and drove off.

“The toy was a recent present for the child’s birthday. The Toronto Police Service is looking for assistance in returning the child’s toy to their owner,” police said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100.