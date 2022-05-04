A woman is in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Toronto’s downtown core early on Wednesday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to Yonge and Queen streets at 4:13 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find an adult female suffering from injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Her exact condition is not known.

CP24 saw police cruisers and a TTC bus at the intersection where the collision occurred.