Woman struck and injured by vehicle in downtown Toronto: paramedics
Police vehicles and a TTC bus are seen at Yonge and Queen streets after a woman was struck on May 4, 2022. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Wednesday, May 4, 2022 5:17AM EDT
A woman is in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Toronto’s downtown core early on Wednesday morning.
Toronto paramedics said they were called to Yonge and Queen streets at 4:13 a.m. for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find an adult female suffering from injuries.
She was taken to a local hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Her exact condition is not known.
CP24 saw police cruisers and a TTC bus at the intersection where the collision occurred.