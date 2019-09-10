

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 54-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a cement truck in Midtown on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred near Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue, at around 10 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Yonge Street when she was hit by the cement truck that attempting to make a turn.

It appears the woman was dragged for some distance before the truck came to a stop.

Sgt. Brett Moore said police are on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Our heavy truck inspectors, our reconstructionists are here sort of mapping the scene,” he said.

He said inspectors will be looking into whether there were any mechanical problems with the truck.

The driver, Moore said, was initially taken to hospital to be assessed for shock.

He added that it is too early to say whether any charges will be laid in connection with the collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to investigators.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.