Woman struck and killed by vehicle in city's downtown core: police
One woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Bay and College streets. (Scott Lightfoot/ CTV News Toronto)
Share:
Published Friday, February 18, 2022 12:53PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 18, 2022 1:38PM EST
A female pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core this morning has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
It happened near Bay and College streets shortly before noon.
According to Toronto police, a female pedestrian was struck by a car in the area and became trapped underneath the vehicle. Police say was freed and transported to hospital but later died from her injuries.
The intersection is currently closed for the police investigation.