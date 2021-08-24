A woman in her 60s is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street near Toronto’s Fairview Mall on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the corner of Don Mills Road and Fairview Mall Drive before 9 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a woman in her 60s without vital signs.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver involved remained at the scene.

Fairview Mall Drive is closed in both directions at Don Mills Road to allow for an investigation.