

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A female pedestrian is dead after she was struck by a car downtown on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say that they were called to Queen Street East, between Victoria and Bond Streets, just after 9 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find the female unconscious and not breathing.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver involved remained at the scene.

Sgt. Brett Moore said the truck involved was heading south on Victoria Street when it made contact with the woman.

Queen Street East is blocked between Yonge and Bond streets to allow for an investigation.