

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A woman is in serious condition after she was struck while crossing a street in an apparent hit-and-run in North York on Saturday evening.

Toronto police say they were called to Faywood Boulevard and Wilson Avenue sometime after 6 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a woman in her 40s suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved sped away from the scene.

They may be driving a grey Jeep.