Woman struck and seriously injured in North York hit-and-run
Chris Herhalt , CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 7:01PM EDT
A woman is in serious condition after she was struck while crossing a street in an apparent hit-and-run in North York on Saturday evening.
Toronto police say they were called to Faywood Boulevard and Wilson Avenue sometime after 6 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Paramedics said they arrived to find a woman in her 40s suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said the driver of the vehicle involved sped away from the scene.
They may be driving a grey Jeep.