

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman struck by a vehicle in the Malton area of Mississauga while crossing a street on Monday afternoon has died of her injuries.

Peel Regional Police said that just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a 65-year-old woman was crossing Airport Road at Morning Star Drive with the green light when a driver turned right onto Morning Star and struck her.

Paramedics arrived to find her conscious and rushed her to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition.

Peel Regional Police told CTV News Toronto Tuesday the woman died of her injuries in hospital some time on Monday night.

Police say the male driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene of the collision and is cooperating with investigators.