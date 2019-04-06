

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A female pedestrian who was struck by a car in north Scarborough on Saturday morning has died of her injuries in hospital, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East and Tiffield Road at 9:07 a.m. Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find a woman in serious condition.

She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Collision reconstruction investigators were still at the scene at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.