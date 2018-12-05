

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 79-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a dump truck near her home in Malton Tuesday is being remembered as “the sweetest lady” by friends.

Sheena Szabo was walking south at the curb of Minotola Avenue near Dorcas Street at around 2 p.m. yesterday when she was struck by a southbound truck which had just left a job scene.

Szabo was pronounced dead.

In an email to CTV News Toronto Wednesday, family friend Bonnie Donovan called Szabo’s sudden death “devastating.”

“Please know she truly was the sweetest lady ever,” Donovan wrote. “She had the most beautiful blue eyes, wonderful smile and even better laugh. I just can’t believe she’s gone. Her loss will be deeply felt by many friends (she was my mom’s best friend), neighbours, coffee shop ladies and family here and in Scotland.”

The Major Collision Bureau is looking into the fatal incident.

Szabo’s death was the first of four pedestrian deaths which occurred over a 24-hour period across the GTA, three of them in Peel Region.