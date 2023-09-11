A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in North York.

The collision occurred near Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard, near Allen Road, shortly before 9:20 a.m.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck in the area struck the pedestrian and remained at the scene following the crash.

According to paramedics, the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Wilson Heights Boulevard is closed in both directions at Goodwill Boulevard for the police investigation.