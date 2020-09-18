A female pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Vaughan this morning has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The collision occurred in the area of Rivermede and Bowes roads at around 8 a.m.

Police say it appears a female pedestrian was crossing the street when she was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

The pedestrian, identified by police as a 37-year-old woman, has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses on scene say they believe the woman was walking to work in the area when she was hit.

The area is currently closed to traffic and the major collision unit is on the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash camera footage from the area to contact investigators.