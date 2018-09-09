Woman struck by streetcar in Riverdale suffers life-threatening injuries
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 6:41AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 9, 2018 8:33AM EDT
One female was rushed to hospital this morning after she was struck by a streetcar in Riverdale.
The collision occurred in the area of Queen and Grant streets, near Broadview Avenue.
Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Her current condition is not known at this time.