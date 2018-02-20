

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 70-year-old woman has died in hospital after police said she was struck by a tow truck in Dundas earlier this month.

The collision occurred in the area of Syndenham Street and King Street at around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Police said the elderly pedestrian was walking through a crosswalk heading westbound on King Street when she was struck by a tow truck that was turning northbound onto Sydenham Street.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but police confirmed Tuesday that she later died from her injuries.

At the request of the woman’s family, police said they will not be releasing her name.

Police have not said if any charges are expected in the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact investigators with the Hamilton Police Service.