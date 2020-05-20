

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to hospital with what police say are “unknown injuries” after she was struck by a transport truck on Highway 401 near Newcastle on Wednesday morning.

The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway at around Mills Street just before 9 a.m.

Police say that the victim is a 57-year-old woman from Courtice.

The eastbound lanes of the highway are fully closed at Mills Street as police investigate at the scene.

That closure is expected to last until at least 11:30 a.m., according to police.