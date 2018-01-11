

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Bedford Park neighbourhood has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The woman was hit in the area of Yonge Street and Ranleigh Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue, shortly before 9:30 a.m.

She has been rushed to a trauma centre for treatment and paramedics say she is in critical condition.

The woman, police say, is believed to be in her 60s.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Closures are expected in the area for the police investigation.