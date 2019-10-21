

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female pedestrian suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton this morning.

It happened near Steeles Avenue and Rutherford Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Paramedics say the victim has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment and her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The age of the victim has not been released.

The area is currently closed to traffic as police investigate the collision.