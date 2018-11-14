

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga this morning.

The collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the area of Glen Erin and Falkway drives.

Peel Regional Police say the victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Her injuries are believed to be critical, police confirm. The age of the victim has not been released.

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.