Woman struck by vehicle in Mississauga taken to hospital with serious injuries
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 7:32PM EST
A woman in her 20s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Confederation Parkway and Huntington Ridge Drive around 6:30 p.m.
Peel paramedics said the woman was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.