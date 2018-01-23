

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman struck by a vehicle in Newmarket late Monday night has died in hospital, York Regional Police confirm.

The incident occurred near Sanford Street and Mulock Drive at around 10:40 p.m.

The victim, who is believed to be 51 years old, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition last night but on Tuesday morning, police said the woman did not survive.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

It is not clear if the woman was crossing the street at a crosswalk or mid-block.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and police have not said if the driver will face charges.

The collision reconstruction unit is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage to contact investigators.