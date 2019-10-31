

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday night remains in hospital in critical condition.

The woman was hit in the area of McNicoll Avenue and McCowan Road.

Police said Wednesday that the woman sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been laid at this point.

The woman was one of three pedestrians hit in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

A man was struck and killed on Howden Road, near Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road, and a third pedestrian suffered serious injuries after she was struck in the area of Ellesmere Road and Orton Park Road.