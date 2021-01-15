A 60-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Eglinton West area on Friday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Gabian Way, west of Caledonia Road.

Paramedics said the woman was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.