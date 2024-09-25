Woman struck, critically injured by vehicle in Mississauga
A woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.
It happened near Burnhamthorpe and Cawthra roads at around 5 a.m.
Police said the area is closed for the investigation.
The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.