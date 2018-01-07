Woman struck, critically injured in Scarborough
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 11:27PM EST
A woman believed to be in her 20s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Sunday night.
It happened at Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East.
The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.