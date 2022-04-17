A 30-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto in an alleged hit-and-run has died in hospital, police say.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning at approximately 3:15 a.m. near Spadina Avenue and King Street West in the city’s Fashion District.

At that time, police said a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck a pedestrian, briefly stopped, and then fled the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition where she was pronounced deceased on Saturday.

According to Sgt. Murray Campbell, who spoke to reporters at the scene, the driver of the suspect vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed and “knew exactly what happened” following the crash.

Investigators released new images of the suspect’s vehicle on Saturday, which they described as a white, 2019, or newer, Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior.

They said the vehicle’s roof was folded down at the time of the collision and will have noticeable damage to the front end.

The only suspect description provided by police is that the driver is a man with dark hair. Officers are asking him to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash, or who has security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers.