

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with a downtown hit-and-run that left a young woman critically injured.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. near College and Huron streets.

A woman, who is believed to be 21 years old, was stuck by a white SUV in the area.

Police said the SUV did not remain at the scene and the woman was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the SUV was later located in Forest Hill and was taken into custody.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 that man will face alcohol-related charges as well as other undisclosed charges.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of College Street were closed for the police investigation but have since reopened.

Huron Street remains closed this morning.