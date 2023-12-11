Woman suffers serious injuries, man in custody after stabbing in Toronto’s east end
Share:
Published Monday, December 11, 2023 6:48AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 11, 2023 6:48AM EST
A woman is suffering serious injuries and a man is in custody after a stabbing Monday morning in Toronto’s east end.
Police said the stabbing took place at Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 5:20 a.m.
The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries, officers say.
Police are on scene at an apartment building in the area.