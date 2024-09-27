Woman sustains critical injuries after slamming vehicle into tree in Etobicoke
A vehicle that slammed into a tree in Etobicoke early Friday morning is shown.
Published Friday, September 27, 2024 9:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 27, 2024 9:16AM EDT
A woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after slamming her vehicle into a tree in a residential neighbourhood in Etobicoke early Friday morning.
The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 2 a.m. near Redgrave Drive and Clarion Road, which is in the vicinity of Martin Grove and Dixon roads.
Police say that there are road closures in the area, as officers continue to investigate at the scene.
So far no further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision have been provided.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 27, 2024
Redgrave Drive and Clarion Road
1:55 am
- single vehicle collision into a tree
- one woman transported to a trauma hospital with life threatening injuries
- police o/s investigating
- road closures, expect delays in the area
- consider alternate routes#GO2116508
^vs pic.twitter.com/d3ZbSi7iS9