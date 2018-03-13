Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Chinatown
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 12:20PM EDT
An elderly woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Chinatown.
The accident happened near Dundas and Huron streets at around 11:45 a.m.
Police say that the woman sustained “significant head trauma” and was taken to a trauma centre.
She is believed to be in her 70s, according to police.
The intersection has been closed as police conduct a full investigation at the scene.