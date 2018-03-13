

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Chinatown.

The accident happened near Dundas and Huron streets at around 11:45 a.m.

Police say that the woman sustained “significant head trauma” and was taken to a trauma centre.

She is believed to be in her 70s, according to police.

The intersection has been closed as police conduct a full investigation at the scene.