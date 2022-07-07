Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at Kipling Station.

It happened at around 11:15 a.m.

Police say that a male suspect approached a woman in her 60s and assaulted her, rendering her unconscious.

The victim was revived at the scene but was then taken taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics say.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been located.

The incident comes after another “random attack” at Kipling Station last month in which a woman was allegedly set on fire. That woman was rushed to hospital with second- and third-degree burns but succumbed to her injuries earlier this week.

A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with that incident.