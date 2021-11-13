Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle near Yonge and Lawrence
Published Saturday, November 13, 2021 8:11PM EST
A pedestrian was struck by the driver of a vehicle in midtown Toronto Saturday evening, police say.
It happened on Yonge Street, north of Lawrence Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived, they located a woman unconscious, police say.
She was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.