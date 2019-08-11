

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck and pinned by a pickup truck while out walking her dog in Richmond Hill.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at Weldrick Road and Springhead Gardens.

The woman was struck by the eastbound vehicle and pinned.

Paramedics and firefighters responded and were able to free the woman, who was conscious and breathing. She was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

Police said it was lucky that her injuries were not more serious.

The woman's dog ran off after the collision, but has since been found without any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.