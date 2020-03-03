

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after a fire at an apartment building in Burlington on Monday night.

The blaze broke out inside a fourth floor unit at a building on Nelson Avenue just after 9 p.m.

At the peak of the fire, there were seven different trucks with upwards of 24 personnel on scene.

Burlington Fire says that they believe the blaze originated in the apartment’s living room, though the precise cause remains unclear.

The damage from the fire is pegged at approximately $100,000, according to Burlington Fire.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be conducting an investigation.