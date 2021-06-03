Woman taken to hospital after being struck by car downtown
Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle on Queen Street West. (CP24/Jennifer Hsiung)
Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 3:09PM EDT
A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a car in downtown Toronto Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Queen Street West and Beverley Street, east of Spadina Avenue, just before 2:30 p.m.
Police said a driver struck a pedestrian.
A woman in her 20s was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said.